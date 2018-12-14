Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CADE. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Cadence Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 79.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,787,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after buying an additional 1,362,285 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

