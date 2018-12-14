CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) & NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) Head-To-Head Survey

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate 13.26% 5.82% 2.54% NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $58.67 million 0.94 $6.32 million N/A N/A NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR $7.29 billion 1.88 $988.63 million N/A N/A

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. The company also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, it is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, and toll roads; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and wireless telecommunication network services; undertakes façade and foundation works; and sells LED lighting products and systems. As of June 30, 2018, it operated and managed a total of 35 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in Mainland China; and had a total of 15 hotels providing approximately 6,000 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

