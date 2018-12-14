CalAmp (CAMP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, First Analysis set a $29.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $513.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,586.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

