California Resources Corp (CRC) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of California Resources worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in California Resources by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell purchased 4,736 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,445.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell purchased 1,848 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,603.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRC opened at $21.42 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 5.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

