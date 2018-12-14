Calyxt (CLXT) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT) Head to Head Review

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -6,256.67% -33.08% -26.44% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 7.33% 23.66% 10.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calyxt and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $510,000.00 603.50 -$25.98 million ($1.12) -8.44 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.71 $5.30 million N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has higher revenue and earnings than Calyxt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Calyxt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Calyxt and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt presently has a consensus target price of $23.06, indicating a potential upside of 144.05%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Volatility & Risk

Calyxt has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 5.1, meaning that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group beats Calyxt on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

