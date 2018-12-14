Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

ACAD stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 11,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 3,267,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,085,874 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 28,439,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,396,000 after buying an additional 1,210,776 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 771,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

