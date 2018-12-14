Canada Goose (GOOS) Shares Down 4.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.66 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 1,589,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,106,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,647,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Canada Goose by 110.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 43.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,875,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after acquiring an additional 570,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 57.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 440,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canada Goose by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

