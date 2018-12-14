Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.72 Million Stake in Kellogg (K)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,190 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $5,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,489,800. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

