Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 8,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after acquiring an additional 891,789 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 68.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 579,050 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

