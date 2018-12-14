Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 100,808 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,808 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 217.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,773,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 164,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,830. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

