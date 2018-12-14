Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 155,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,033 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $80.21 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

