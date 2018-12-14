Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.13.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.08 and a 1-year high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.92000004598425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 2,600 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$108,732.00. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$42,540.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $158,950.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

