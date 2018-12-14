Capital Guardian Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,709,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

ALGN stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.57 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total transaction of $2,318,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

