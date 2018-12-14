Capital Guardian Trust Co. Takes $104,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 236,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $42.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

