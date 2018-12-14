Capital International Investors Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.41.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

