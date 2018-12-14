Capital International Investors Acquires New Stake in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,235,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 356,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.76 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

