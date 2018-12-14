Capital International Investors Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,608,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

