Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,357,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,116,000 after buying an additional 1,014,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,809,000 after buying an additional 850,300 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,707,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,142,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

