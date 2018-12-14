Capital Research Global Investors Has $159.92 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,553,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $159,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 73.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 83,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 543.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $16.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

