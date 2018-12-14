Capital Research Global Investors Has $195.19 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $195,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NiSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $27.62 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

