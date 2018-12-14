Capital Research Global Investors Has $220.03 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $220,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 167.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $3,267,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,460.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $2,155,514.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,262.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,012 shares of company stock valued at $83,969,767 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of SBAC opened at $172.22 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

