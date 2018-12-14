Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,176,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $254,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,043,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,764,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,274,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,355,000 after acquiring an additional 706,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,051,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

