Capital Southwest (CSWC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Securities upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 102.03%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $911,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 355.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

