Capital World Investors Invests $269.02 Million in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,376,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,016,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 277.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,986,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after buying an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2,342.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 3,985.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 380,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

