Capital World Investors Sells 6,775,000 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,373,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,775,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Zayo Group were worth $186,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Zayo Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $35,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

