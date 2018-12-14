CarBlock (CAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,552.00

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, CarBlock has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One CarBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CarBlock has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $40,552.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.02204529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00139841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00173436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031785 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031909 BTC.

About CarBlock

CarBlock was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io. The official website for CarBlock is www.carblock.io. The official message board for CarBlock is medium.com/carblock.

Buying and Selling CarBlock

CarBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

