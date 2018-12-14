Cardinal Energy (CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.17.

TSE:CJ opened at C$2.45 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.309999981991702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

In other news, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 69,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$167,760.00. Also, insider Robert Ernest Law Wollmann sold 52,800 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$148,896.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,500 shares of company stock worth $332,185.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

