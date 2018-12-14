Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) Given a €78.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.50 ($91.28) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($78.85).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €71.45 ($83.08). The stock had a trading volume of 89,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a twelve month high of €55.25 ($64.24).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.