CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX opened at $62.36 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

