Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:CRS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 394,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,599. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,447,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $11,426,000. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,591,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

