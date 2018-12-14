Carpenter Technology (CRS) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Longbow Research currently has $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE CRS opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

