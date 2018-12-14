Carvana Co (CVNA) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 184.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,084 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $69,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 94.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after buying an additional 902,271 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $35,039,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $10,816,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 154.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 230,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 137.2% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,913. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,486.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 880,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $54,112,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933,609 shares of company stock worth $103,894,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

