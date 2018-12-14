Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Position Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,065 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Casa Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. Casa Systems’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

