CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $1.57 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Stock

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 203.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 140,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 94,227 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 61,617 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period.

TQQQ stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

