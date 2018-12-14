CastleArk Alternatives LLC Lowers Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises about 3.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Stephens began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

