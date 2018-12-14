Castleark Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,200 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Pandora Media worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in P. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at $59,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pandora Media by 49.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,581 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $138,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pandora Media by 235.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,761 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at $26,211,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Pandora Media by 42.5% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,123,275 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $107,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $26,931.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 143,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

P has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pandora Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

P stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.47.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

