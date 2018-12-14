Castlight Health (CSLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 512599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
CSLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Castlight Health news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $36,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Doyle sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $49,816.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,849 shares of company stock worth $193,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,875,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 254,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,263,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 300,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,263,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 300,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,606,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 687,428 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.
