Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Position Lifted by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nexthera Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nexthera Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBIO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

CBIO stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 2,983.40%.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

