Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

The analysts wrote, “We raised our PT to $9 from $6 in view of the additional color on the commercial front. We adjusted the launch cost of and lowered the peak penetration from 25% to 18%.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

