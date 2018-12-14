Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.52

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 12835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $45.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,132,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 752,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,115,000 after purchasing an additional 538,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 127,407 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

