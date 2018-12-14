Caxton Associates LP Has $666,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 676,396 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $37,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 131.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 472.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 420,833 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $55.66 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 132,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $7,750,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989,174 shares in the company, valued at $526,585,812.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $6,819,641.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,868,282.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,559 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,389. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Caxton Associates LP Has $666,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/caxton-associates-lp-has-666000-holdings-in-medpace-holdings-inc-medp.html.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.