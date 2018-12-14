Caxton Associates LP Has $744,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,030 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Marriott International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $108.85 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

