Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $85,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,929. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

