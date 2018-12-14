CB Financial Services (CBFV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.02

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In related news, Director David F. Pollock bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,344.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $97,112 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

