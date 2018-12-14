CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director David F. Pollock acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,691 shares in the company, valued at $186,344.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $97,112. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

CBFV stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.