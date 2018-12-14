Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

