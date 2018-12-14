CCOM Group (CCOM) & Watsco (WSO.B) Critical Survey

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get CCOM Group alerts:

CCOM Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CCOM Group and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Watsco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CCOM Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CCOM Group and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCOM Group 1.13% N/A N/A Watsco 5.31% 14.47% 10.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Watsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of CCOM Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Watsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCOM Group and Watsco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCOM Group $92.33 million 0.08 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Watsco $4.34 billion 1.31 $208.22 million N/A N/A

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than CCOM Group.

Summary

Watsco beats CCOM Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet. It markets its products to HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors; building contractors; and other users primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont. The company was formerly known as Colonial Commercial Corp. and changed its name to CCOM Group, Inc. in July 2012. CCOM Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products. It distributes products consisting of equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners ranging from 1 to 5 tons, gas, electric and oil furnaces ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 British Thermal Units, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems ranging from 1.5 to 25 tons and other specialized equipment; parts, including replacement compressors and motors, and supplies, including ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, adhesives and other ancillary supplies. It also sells products to the refrigeration market.

Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.