Ccore Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Ccore has a total market cap of $75,371.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.02105680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00139754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00174135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

