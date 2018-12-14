Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $627,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Klein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 34.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Cedar Fair by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

