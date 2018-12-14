Cedar Hill Associates LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

PepsiCo stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

